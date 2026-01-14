An arrest warrant has been issued for WBA lightweight champion Gervona "Tank" Davis. The warrant, issued by Miami Gardens Police Department, stems from an alleged domestic violence incident in October.

MGPD executive officer Emmanuel Jeanty held a press conference in Florida on Wednesday. The police department is working with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force to locate Davis. The warrant was issued on charges including attempted kidnapping, battery and false imprisonment.

"At this time, the Miami Gardens Police Department is actively working with the United States Marshal's fugitive task force to locate and apprehend Mr. Davis," Jeanty said. "Domestic violence is a serious crime, and the Miami Gardens Police Department remains committed to holding offenders accountable and protecting victims."

A planned exhibition fight between Davis and Jake Paul was canceled after Courtney Rossel, Davis' ex and the mother of his children, filed a domestic violence lawsuit against him. The lawsuit, acquired by ESPN, claims that Davis attacked Rossel at a gentlemen's club in Miami Gardens on Oct. 27. Police corroborated Rossel's story after reviewing surveillance footage.

"The investigation determined that Mr. Davis used force to restrain in an attempt to remove the victim from the location against her will," Jeanty said in the MGPD briefing.

"What the police said is exactly in line with our lawsuit," Jeff Chukwuma, Rossel's attorney, told ESPN. "So whatever investigation they did, they determined it was enough to get a judge to sign off on an arrest warrant. The state attorney had to make the determination before, which coincides exactly with our civil complaint."

Davis has a history of legal issues. 'Tank' was sentenced to a 90-day house arrest and three years of probation for a 2023 hit-and-run case in Baltimore. In August, a separate domestic violence charge against Davis was dropped.