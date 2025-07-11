On Friday morning, WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis was arrested on a charge of battery and taken into custody in Miami Beach about a month after allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend, according to police. The police report states that the incident occurred outside the victim's home on Father's Day, June 15.

Davis and the victim share two children and were in a relationship for about four years, according to police. The report states that Davis went to the victim's home to pick up their children when a verbal altercation took place before getting physical.

Davis reportedly told the victim to take the children from his car, saying he wasn't going to take them anymore. When his ex-girlfriend went to take the children out of the vehicle, he reportedly hit her in the back of her head and slapped her in the head, resulting in a small cut inside her lip.

The victim reportedly texted her mother to alert her of the situation and ask her to come outside. The report says the victim's mother saw her daughter crying and arguing with Davis and filmed the situation. The video footage shows Davis throwing a small box at his ex-girlfriend.

Davis wouldn't fill out a Miranda warning form and sign it at the police department on Friday, the police said.

Davis is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center as of Friday morning. His bond is "to be set," according to jail records.

The boxer has been arrested numerous times and was under house arrest in June of 2023 for pleading guilty to four counts from a hit-and-run crash in November of 2020 that injured four people. He later served the rest of his sentence in jail for violating the terms of his sentence.