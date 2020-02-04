Gervonta Davis facing domestic violence charge after disturbing video surfaces of altercation with woman

Amid the fallout of cell phone video surfacing over the weekend showing him in a physical altercation with his former girlfriend and mother of his child, WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis has surrendered himself to Coral Gables Police in Florida. The disturbing situation took place at a charity basketball game in Miami over Super Bowl weekend. According to CBS 4 Miami, Davis has been charged with simple battery domestic violence.

In the video, Davis is seen grabbing the woman with his hand near her throat before forcing her to leave the arena where the basketball game was being played.

Davis had posted on Instagram following news of the Feb. 1 altercation, stating: "I never once hit her, yea I was aggressive and told her come on ... that's the mother of my child I would never hurt her." He has since removed all posts from that social media account.

Davis recently moved up from super featherweight -- where he'd been WBA world champion -- to lightweight, defeating Yuriorkis Gamboa to capture the WBA secondary title. He has yet to suffer a loss as a professional, and has won 22 of his 23 career bouts by knockout, marking him as a potential star in the making for the PBC stable of fighters.