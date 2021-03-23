Gervonta Davis, the two-division champion who is one of boxing's rising stars, was indicted Monday in the Circuit Court of Baltimore, Maryland, on 14 counts of various traffic violations related to a hit-and-run crash last fall.

A native of Baltimore, the 26-year-old Davis was involved in a crash in the early morning hours of Nov. 5 on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard after reportedly celebrating his birthday at a downtown club.

Among the 14 charges, Davis has been cited for failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, failure to render assistance to an injured person and driving with both a suspended and revoked license. All are considered misdemeanors in Maryland with the most serious carrying up to a year in jail

Court documents from the Baltimore City State's Attorney Office reported that Davis, who was driving a 2020 Lamborghini Uris, ran a red light at 1:47 a.m. ET and struck the front passenger side of a 2004 Toyota Solara. Video from a nearby convenience store saw Davis' car collide into the store's fence and became "disabled."

Witness accounts and video gathered during the investigation also showed that a black Camaro arrived at the scene shortly after the crash before passengers began transferring items from the Lamborghini to the Camaro. Davis and an unidentified female were also captured on camera fleeing the scene in the Camaro.

The Solara's airbags deployed and the vehicle was "destroyed," according to the report. The four occupants of the car were transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma as a result of the crash with Gil Amaral, an attorney for the injured driver, telling the Baltimore Sun his client suffered "fairly serious injuries" that have complicated the recovery.

"Fortunately, the victims in this case were able to survive the alleged hit and run collision with recoverable injuries despite the potential for a far worse scenario," State Attorney Marillyn Mosby said in a statement. "My office will continue to do our part to hold reckless drivers accountable when their harmful actions actions put innocent lives in jeopardy."

Leaving the scene of a crash can result in felony charges punishable by up to five years in prison, but only for a crash which produces serious injuries.

Davis (24-0, 23 KOs) currently holds the WBA super featherweight title and the WBA "regular" lightweight title. The fighter known as "Tank" recently headlined his first pay-per-view, scoring a spectacular sixth-round knockout of Leo Santa Cruz in San Antonio less than a week before the accident.