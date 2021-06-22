One of the most destructive punchers in the game returns to the ring on Saturday night when Gervonta "Tank" Davis takes on Mario Barrios in the main event of a Showtime pay-per-view card from State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Davis has become a rising star in boxing in large part because of his shocking power, which comes from both hands and has led him to claim belts at both super featherweight and lightweight. Now, Davis is looking to make the jump to 140 pounds as he faces Barrios with the junior welterweight title on the line.

On Morning Kombat, Brian Campbell and Luke Thomas took a look back through Davis' undefeated career -- which features 23 knockouts in 24 career wins -- to pick out the best knockouts of the young star's run.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

One obvious inclusion on the list is Davis' 2020 Knockout of the Year of Leo Santa Cruz.

As Davis and Santa Cruz went toe to toe in a tremendous fight, Davis hunted for a left uppercut, one of his trademark punches. Davis backed Santa Cruz to the corner in Round 6, leading Santa Cruz to try to fight his way out but finally leaving himself open to the crushing uppercut from Davis, sending an unconscious Santa Cruz crashing to the canvas and under the bottom rope.

Watch the video above to watch all the knockouts from Thomas and Campbell's full list.