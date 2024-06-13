Another high-profile championship boxing matchup featuring undefeated fighters takes place on Saturday as WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis meets surging contender Frank Martin. Their 12-round showdown tops the main Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin fight card (8 p.m. ET) from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Davis returns to the ring for the first time in more than a year. In his last performance, he stopped then-undefeated prospect Ryan Garcia in the seventh round of their April meeting last year. Martin is a versatile fighter whose last outing resulted in a 12-round unanimous decision against Artem Harutyunyan last July in Las Vegas.

Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin preview

Both fighters are undefeated southpaws known for stalking their opponents, though they go about their ring prowess in different ways.

Davis (29-0, 27 KOs), who will be making the sixth defense of his WBA lightweight title, is known as a sometimes-slow starter who can give his opponents a false sense of security with his relative inactivity. But as he finds his range and gauges his opponent's tendencies, he's looking for an opportunity to unleash the lethal left hand that none of his opponents have been able to withstand.

The 29-year-old Baltimore native used this formula to perfection against Garcia, whose pre-fight confidence and durability appeared unflappable. But after Davis floored Garcia with a left hand in the second round, Garcia barely beat the count and appeared tentative the rest of the way. Garcia went down from a body shot in the seventh round and made no attempt to beat the count while absorbing an embarrassing first-career defeat.

By contrast, Martin (18-0, 12 KOs) is more of a ring technician who relies on volume and accuracy to take control of his fights. The 29-year-old Detroit native uses a snappy right jab to find his range and keep his opponents on their heels. However, when he decides to load up on a combination, Martin can also use his right hand as a power punch, and he has downed numerous opponents with it.

Even so, Martin has just two stoppages among his last five victories and is unlikely to pursue a phone-booth-style battle with the lethal Davis, who will likely be looking to close the distance. See who to back here.

