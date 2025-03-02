Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. fight results, highlights: Childhood rivals battle to controversial draw

A controversial non-knockdown call proved to be the difference in Saturday night's clash between WBA lightweight champion Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. In the end, Roach -- a heavy underdog -- managed to will his way to a majority draw and an unsatisfying moral victory.

Davis was passive for much of the fight, with Roach outlanding him over the course of 12 rounds, though Davis had a slight edge in power punches landed.

The pivotal point of the fight came in Round 9, with Roach connecting with a jab and Davis moving forward before taking a knee and walking to his corner where his team wiped him down. Despite the knee coming after a punch landed, the referee decided to not call a knockdown.

When both fighters were willing to trade blows, Roach gave as good as he got, mostly landing the more telling power punches in every exchange.

Unfortunately, the strange decision to allow Davis to take a punch before taking a knee and having his corner wipe him down was the deciding factor in the fight.

Davis claimed his decision to take a knee was a result of grease getting in his eye. Taking a knee after absorbing a punch is, by every rule in boxing, a knockdown. Despite this, Davis was upset when much of the crowd booed the decision.

"The shit was like when you're sweating and shit like that," Davis said as the crowd booed after the fight. "Why are you booing like I'm saying bullshit? This is real shit."

After 12 rounds, the final scorecards read 115-113 for Davis and two even cards at 114-114. CBS Sports scored the fight 116-113 for Roach. Had the clear knockdown been called, Roach would be the new WBA champion. Instead, the fight ended in an unsatisfying draw.

Roach, the WBA junior lightweight champion, understood the situation and how the non-knockdown call robbed him of winning a world title in a second weight class.

"[This is] every day for me," Roach said. "It's like this. I've been cut like this ... I'm a little disappointed. I thought I pulled it out. I definitely thought I won. We can run it back."

Davis did not seem opposed to a rematch at the conclusion of the fight.

"To be honest, I really made it competitive," Davis said. "For sure, Lamont is a great fighter. He has the skills, to be sure. He has the punching power. Hopefully, we can run it back. Let's have a rematch in New York. ... Hopefully, we can get a rematch."

Roach was clear in his opinion that the referee's decision to not call a knockdown was the lone factor that held him back from being a two-division world champion.

"What did I tell you? I'm him," Roach said. "I'm one of the best fighters in the world. I showed that tonight ... If that's a knockdown, I win the fight."

Fight card, results

Gervonta Davis (c) vs. Lamont Roach Jr. ends in majority draw (115-113, 114-114, 114-114)

Gary Antuanne Russell def. Jose Valenzuela (c) via unanimous decision (119-109, 119-109, 118-110)

Alberto Puello (c) def. Sandor Martin via split decision (115-113, 113-115, 116-112)

Yoenis Tellez def. Julian Williams via unanimous decision (118-110, 117-111, 119-109)

Davis vs. Roach scorecard, live coverage