One of boxing's biggest stars returns to the ring on Saturday night when Gervonta "Tank" Davis puts his WBA lightweight title on the line against WBA junior lightweight champion Lamont Roach Jr.

Davis has said 2025 will be his last year in boxing, suggesting that he wants to fight three times before heading into retirement. If that's true, the hope for boxing fans is that he will make good on his standing as a heavy favorite to beat Roach and close his career with a pair of big fights against the best talent available.

Roach has other plans, however, saying their time together in the amateurs, as well as heaps of confidence, will carry him to a shocking upset victory.

The undercard features a strong selection of current and former champions. WBA junior welterweight titleholder Jose Valenzuela is back in action when he takes on another Maryland native in Gary Antuanne Russell.

Speaking of Puello, he is also in action on the card when he looks to defend his WBC junior welterweight title against veteran Sandor Martin. Plus, veteran junior middleweights open the PPV portion of the night when Yoenis Tellez takes on Julian Williams.

The action gets underway at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video pay-per-view. The full fight card with odds and complete viewing information is listed below.

Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. fight predictions, odds, undercard, start time, preview, expert picks Brent Brookhouse

Viewing information

Date: March 1 | Location: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn

March 1 | Barclays Center -- Brooklyn Start time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET How to watch: Prime Video PPV or PPV.com | Price: $79.95

Davis vs. Roach fight card, odds