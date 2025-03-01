The WBA lightweight championship will be on the line when Gervonta "Tank" Davis takes on Lamont Roach Jr. in a 12-round bout on Saturday. The main Davis vs. Roach fight card at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., gets underway at 8 p.m. ET, with the ring walk expected at approximately 10 p.m. ET. The fight was originally supposed to take place in December, but was postponed. The two fought twice before as amateurs, the last coming in 2010, with Davis winning both fights.

Davis is a -2000 favorite (risk $2,000 to win $100), while Roach comes back at +1040 in the latest Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach odds. The over/under for total rounds is 8.5, with the Over at +104 and Under at -132. The fight going the distance is priced at +340.

Nagel, who is the combat sports editor for SportsLine, is an experienced and successful boxing analyst. He previously served as SportsLine's main boxing analyst and covered the sport for multiple outlets for more than 20 years.

Davis, 30, will be making his sixth title defense of his lightweight championship. He is coming off an eighth-round knockout of Frank Martin in June 2024. He has been explosive and is on a four-fight knockout streak and has won 20 of his past 21 fights by knockout. Davis is a five-time world champion and a three-division world champion, earning titles in the lightweight, junior lightweight and junior welterweight divisions.

He is 13-0 with 12 knockouts in world title fights and has a 93% knockout percentage with 28 knockouts in 30 fights. The southpaw is the CBS Sports No. 7 pound-for-pound boxer. The Baltimore native began his professional career in 2013, after posting a 30-3 record as an amateur. See which fighter to back here.

Roach, 29, has been boxing professionally since 2014, when he earned a unanimous decision victory over Victor Galindo. Roach (25-1-1) has registered 10 career knockouts, and is the WBA junior lightweight champion. He is on a six-fight winning streak since suffering his only loss to Jamel Herring in November 2019. He is coming off an eighth-round TKO victory over Feargal McCrory in June 2024.

Roach will be moving up a weight class from junior lightweight to lightweight, but will retain his WBA junior lightweight title. He has a 40% knockout percentage and is 2-1 with one knockout in world title fights. Among his most notable wins came against Hector Luis Garcia, McCrory and Angel Rodriguez. Roach won a gold medal at the 2013 Golden Gloves Championships in Salt Lake City. See which fighter to back here.

