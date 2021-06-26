Showtime Boxing is back on PPV on Saturday night as one of the brightest stars in the sport returns to the ring. Gervonta "Tank" Davis makes the move up to 140 pounds to challenge for a title in a third weight class when he faces Mario Barrios for the WBA "regular" junior welterweight title. The fight tops a four-fight main card set to emanate from State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Davis, the power punching machine of the lower weight classes, is coming off a knockout of the year performance in 2020 when he thunderously stopped Leo Santa Cruz. Davis has knocked out all but one of his 24 opponents to date.

Barrios, meanwhile, earned the title he'll bring to the ring on Saturday night with a decision win over Batyr Akhmedov in September 2019. Barrios carries plenty of power in his own right with 17 TKOs in 26 professional fights. This will, however, be the biggest step up in class of his career.

The undercard action gets underway at 9 p.m. ET. The rest of the fight card and viewing information is listed below.

Viewing information

Date: June 26 | Location: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta

June 26 | State Farm Arena -- Atlanta Start time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV: Showtime PPV for $74.99 (check local listings)

Showtime PPV for $74.99 (check local listings) How to watch/stream: Showtime.com or the Showtime App

Davis vs. Barrios fight card, odds