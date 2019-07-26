Gervonta Davis vs. Ricardo Nunez fight prediction, card, odds, start time, Showtime boxing

For the first time in 79 years, a native of Baltimore will defend his world title inside his home city when unbeaten junior lightweight champion Gervonta "Tank" Davis returns to the Charm City.

Davis (21-0, 20 KOs) will put his WBA 130-pound title at stake inside Royal Farms Arena when he faces hard-hitting mandatory challenger Ricardo Nunez (21-2, 19 KOs). The Showtime main event (9 p.m. ET) will see Davis become the first returning Baltimore champion since featherweight titleholder Harry Jeffra defeated John "Spider" Armstrong in 1940.

Currently the youngest reigning American champion, the 24-year-old Davis has showcased his maturity in the lead-up to this fight by working hard to present himself as a true ambassador to his home area. Not only did he receive the key to the city from Baltimore mayor Bernard C. "Jack" Young this week, Davis has spoken about how much he hopes his return brings hope to troubled youths looking for a way out of violent and negative circumstances.

"I believe it's time for me to fight in front of my hometown and thank them for supporting me," Davis said. "I never thought a fight in Baltimore would be this big. It gives me chills, but I'm ready for it. It's a big test. I've been gone for so long and coming home feels amazing.

"I am looking forward to giving back to the city on a positive level. Just bringing my city together on a big event. I want everybody to be a part of the fight. The discipline in boxing can help kids get off the street. Just having a boxing facility to keep kids off the street would help a lot."

Respect box? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.

Davis, who credits boxing with saving his life after a difficult youth that saw him bounce around the foster care system, has found new motivation entering this fight after his girlfriend Dretta recently gave birth to their daughter Gervanni.

"My daughter has changed me. She has made me grow up quicker because I don't just have a kid, I have a baby girl," Davis said. "She has made me more patient. I am actually soft when I get around her. I don't think she changed me as a fighter, but she has changed me as a person. She has helped me mature."

Davis has had his own troubles in recent years from arrests to not making weight and losing a world title on the scale in 2017. But he credits fatherhood with helping him focus on what really matters in both life and his career.

"I think God gave me a girl for a reason, so I could calm down, stay focused, stay out of trouble and when I'm not fighting to have most of my energy on her," Davis said. "I don't want her to have the life that I had and things like that. I'll show her right from wrong. I'm excited.

"I know what's in front of me. I am living in the moment right now. I know what I have to focus on now. I know it's a big task in front of me, now and in the future. But my focus is on right now. I feel like the love is here right now and I don't want to look past that. I want to soak it all in."

Finding big-name opponents willing to face him hasn't been easy for Davis at 130 pounds. What was expected to be a defining bout in March against Abner Mares wasn't meant to be when Mares pulled out with an eye injury and Davis blew out late replacement Hugo Ruiz in one round.

Nunez certainly brings with him a puncher's chance despite entering this fight as a clear underdog. The native of Panama has won 10 straight fights and 15 of his last 16 wins overall have come via knockout.

"I'm very motivated. This is personal for me," Nunez said. "I do want [to] beat Gervonta Davis. I have a great showing in Baltimore, although it's his hometown. I want to bring the championship back to Panama, not only for myself but for my family. We've prepared very well physically and also technically for this fight. So you're going to watch a great fight coming from me.

"I definitely don't think this is going to go the full rounds because the high percentage we have of knockouts. So somebody is definitely going down."

If Davis continues to be unable to lure unification fights at 130 pounds, he has talked about a willingness to move up to lightweight.

"Being the face of boxing is a fight away," Davis said. "I am just young. You have to win and you have to look good. We all know that when I am in there, I am exciting.

"I am definitely open for 130-pound title unifications. I believe I haven't done enough at 130. I would say I have about three or four more opponents that are champs at 130 that I want. I would like to fight Tevin Farmer. I had the IBF before he fought for it when it was vacant. I think he didn't really earn it. I want to be able to put up both of our belts and may the best man win."

Fight card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Gervonta Davis (c) -6000 Ricardo Nunez +1600 Junior lightweight title Yuriorkis Gamboa -345 Roman Martinez +250 Lightweights Ladarius Miller N/A Jezzrel Corrales N/A

Lightweights

Prediction

Even if he hasn't been forced to show it much of late due to early knockouts, Davis is one of the most well-rounded and dangerous fighters in the game today as a boxer-puncher. He has fight-changing power in both hands yet relies just as much upon quickness and angles to set up his shots.

Nunez hasn't lost in four years and brings an impressive run of finishes into his first world title bout. Outside of catching Davis cold with a big punch, however, it's difficult to find many paths to victory for him because of how good Davis is as a boxer.

Look for Davis to showcase the maturity he has spoken about ahead of this fight and systematically break Nunez down before stopping him.

Pick: Davis via TKO5