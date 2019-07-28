Gervonta Davis vs. Ricardo Nunez fight results: Live boxing updates, undercard, start time
'Tank' returns home for a huge junior lightweight showdown in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- For the first time since 1940, a native of Baltimore will defend a boxing world title inside Charm City when unbeaten WBA junior lightweight champion Gervonta Davis takes on hard-hitting Ricardo Nunez.
The 130-pound main event from Royal Farms Arena will see Davis (21-0, 20 KOs), the 24-year-old southpaw, look to take his next step on a path toward stardom after being anointed by promoter Floyd Mayweather as the next big star in the sport. Davis will take on a confident Nunez (21-2, 19 KOs), a native of Panama who promised a "power war" when the two go toe-to-toe in the center of the ring.
CBS Sports will be with you for every punch from the bout in Baltimore with our updating scorecard and live updates below. If you are having trouble viewing the results or want to refresh the scorecard, please click here.
Davis vs. Nunez coverage
Davis vs. Nunez card, results
Gervonta Davis (c) vs. Ricardo Nunez, WBO junior lightweight title
Yuriorkis Gamboa vs. Ramon Martinez, lightweights
-
