Gervonta Davis vs. Ricardo Nunez fight results: 'Tank' overpowers opponent for destructive TKO win

BALTIMORE -- If Gervonta Davis really is the next big thing in boxing, Saturday's homecoming did nothing to dissuade the theory.

Davis (22-0, 21 KOs), the WBA junior lightweight champion, made a spectacular return to his home city by finishing hard-hitting Ricardo Nunez via second-round TKO to set off a wild celebration inside Royal Farms Arena.

The victory marked the first time a native of the Charm City had returned to Baltimore to defend a world title since featherweight champion Harry Jeffra defeated Spider Armstrong in 1940. The explosive crowd's response inside the 12,000-seat arena might have also convinced promoters to bring more fights to Baltimore.

The southpaw Davis was patient early as the ultra-confident Nunez (21-3, 19 KOs) stalked forward and cut off the ring. But Davis made him pay once he was able to control the real estate between them and rocked Nunez with a sweeping left hand that snapped his head back.

With the ropes holding Nunez up, Davis continued to unload and landed another flush left hand that forced referee Harvey Dock to jump in at 1:33 of Round 2 without a count to prevent further punishment.

"[Nunez] got hit by a couple of big shots and I decided to stop it," Dock said. "I thought he was defenseless at that point and he was."

Nunez briefly protested the stoppage since he never hit the floor but it was clear the ropes had held him up after both big punches.

"You always have to be ready," Davis said. "[Nunez] was not alert. He was holding and I took my shot. Protect yourself at all times. That's the first rule you know."

With boxing legend and Davis promoter Floyd Mayweather headlining a litany of boxing stars who were seated ringside, the 24-year-old "Tank" continued to make fans despite not yet proving able to secure a defining fight in his young career.

"This guy is a pay-per-view star," Mayweather said. "He's young, charismatic and has a great team."

Although Davis has had a number of big-name featherweights call out his name of late, including titleholders Gary Russell Jr. and Leo Santa Cruz, he kept his focus after the bout on current IBF junior lightweight champion Tevin Farmer who has regularly exchanged words with him on social media.

"I have the WBA belt, I had the IBF belt. Tevin Farmer fought tonight and I want Tevin next," Davis said. "It's a fight that can be made so let's get it on this year. I'm only 24, I'm young, I'm learning and we are progressing."Tonight, we showed out. It was amazing to fight in front of my friends and family. It means a lot, not just a win for me but this was a win for Baltimore."

Davis vs. Nunez coverage

Davis vs. Nunez card, results

Gervonta Davis (c) def. Ricardo Nunez via second-round TKO

Yuriorkis Gamboa def. Ramon Martinez via second-round TKO

Ladarius Miller def. Jezreel Corrales via split decision (96-93, 93-96, 95-94)

