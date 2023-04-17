The trash talk between Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Ryan Garcia will come to an end and the fists will fly when the two popular fighters finally clash on April 22. We now know the full card for the Showtime pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Garcia vs. Davis obviously sits atop the card. The two young superstars have long hyped up a clash, with both men piling up impressive undefeated records. While Davis has won a secondary championship at super lightweight and Garcia had recently moved up to the weight class, they will fight at a a 136-pound catchweight, just one pound over the lightweight limit.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

After seeing a planned fight with Gilberto Ramirez fall apart in March when Ramirez -- a massive favorite heading into the bout -- badly missed weight, Gabriel Rosado (26-16, 15 KO) will be in action when he faces Bektemir Melikuziev (11-1, 9 KO) in a super middleweight rematch. Rosado scored a stunning upset over Melikuziev in June 2021. While Rosado is not known for his power, he melted Melikuziev with a single shot in 2021's Knockout of the Year. Melikuziev has rattled off four straight wins since the loss while Rosado has dropped three straight decisions.

In the opener, well-regarded 19-year-old prospect Elijah Garcia (14-0, 12 KO), fresh off an impressive March win over Amilcar Vidal Jr., will face Kevin Zambrano (15-1-1, 10 KO) in a middleweight clash.

Take a look at the complete fight card with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook below.

Davis vs. Garcia fight card

Gervonta "Tank" Davis -260 vs. Ryan Garcia +210, super lightweight

David Morrell (c) vs. Yamaguchi Falcao, WBA "regular" super middleweight title

Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Gabriel Rosado, super middleweight

Elija Garcia vs. Kevin Zambrano, middleweight

Davis vs. Garcia viewing info