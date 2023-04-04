The trash talk between Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Ryan Garcia will come to an end and the fists will fly when the two popular fighters finally clash on April 22. We now know the full card for the Showtime pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Garcia vs. Davis obviously sits atop the card. The two young superstars have long hyped up a clash, with both men piling up impressive undefeated records. While Davis has won a secondary championship at super lightweight and Garcia had recently moved up to the weight class, they will fight at a a 136-pound catchweight, just one pound over the lightweight limit.

The main support bout on the card features undefeated rising star David Morrell (8-0, 7 KO) facing Sena Agbeko (27-2, 21 KO) in a super middleweight battle. Morrell will be making the fifth defense of his secondary WBA championship in just his ninth professional bout as he looks to place himself in position for a shot at either undisputed champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez or top super middleweight contender David Benavidez. Morrell is coming off a fight with Aidos Yerbossinuly that nearly ended in tragedy as Yerbossinuly was placed in an induced coma after the bout. Agbeko will enter the fight on a four-fight winning streak.

After seeing a planned fight with Gilberto Ramirez fall apart in March when Ramirez -- a massive favorite heading into the bout -- badly missed weight, Gabriel Rosado (26-16, 15 KO) will be in action when he faces Bektemir Melikuziev (11-1, 9 KO) in a super middleweight rematch. Rosado scored a stunning upset over Melikuziev in June 2021. While Rosado is not known for his power, he melted Melikuziev with a single shot in 2021's Knockout of the Year. Melikuziev has rattled off four straight wins since the loss while Rosado has dropped three straight decisions.

In the opener, well-regarded 19-year-old prospect Elijah Garcia (14-0, 12 KO), fresh off an impressive March win over Amilcar Vidal Jr., will face Kevin Zambrano (15-1-1, 10 KO) in a middleweight clash.

Take a look at the complete fight card with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook below.

Davis vs. Garcia fight card

Gervonta "Tank" Davis -260 vs. Ryan Garcia +210, super lightweight

David Morrell vs. Sena Agbeko, super middleweight

Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Gabriel Rosado, super middleweight

Elija Garcia vs. Kevin Zambrano, middleweight

Davis vs. Garcia viewing info