The trash talk between Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Ryan Garcia will come to an end and the fists will fly when the two popular fighters finally clash on April 22. We now know the full card for the Showtime pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Garcia vs. Davis obviously sits atop the card. The two young superstars have long hyped up a clash, with both men piling up impressive undefeated records. While Davis has won a secondary championship at super lightweight and Garcia had recently moved up to the weight class, they will fight at a a 136-pound catchweight, just one pound over the lightweight limit.

The undercard in Las Vegas is loaded up with interesting matchups before we get to the main event. Secondary WBA super middleweight champion David Morrell is back in action when he takes on late-replacement Yamaguchi Falcao in the co-main event. Morrell is hoping to earn his shot at Canelo Alvarez and the undisputed crown at 168 pounds if he continues to win.

Plus, a rematch is set for the main card when veteran Gabriel Rosado takes on Bektemir Melikuziev at super middleweight. Rosado scored one of the biggest upsets of 2021 when he shockingly stopped Melikuziev. Rosado was expected to face Gilberto Ramirez earlier this year, but that fight fell apart when Ramirez badly missed weight.

In the opener, well-regarded 19-year-old prospect Elijah Garcia (14-0, 12 KO), fresh off an impressive March win over Amilcar Vidal Jr., will face Kevin Zambrano (15-1-1, 10 KO) in a middleweight clash.

Take a look at the complete fight card with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook below.

Davis vs. Garcia fight card

Gervonta "Tank" Davis -240 vs. Ryan Garcia +200, super lightweight

David Morrell (c) -2000 vs. Yamaguchi Falcao +1000, WBA "regular" super middleweight title

Bektemir Melikuziev -1400 vs. Gabriel Rosado +800, super middleweight

Elija Garcia -1400 vs. Kevin Zambrano +800, middleweight

Davis vs. Garcia viewing info

Date: April 22



April 22 Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas



T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas Start time: 8 p.m. ET | How to watch: Showtime PPV ($84.99)

Davis vs. Garcia countdown