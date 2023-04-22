Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia, it sounds almost too good to be true. Boxing politics often interfere with matchmaking the very best against each other, but not this time. Las Vegas will host two of the best young boxers on the planet when Davis and Garcia take over the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night.

Garcia and Davis deserve tremendous credit for cutting through the noise and presenting fans with the best possible matchup. Davis lives true to his "Tank" nickname, rolling over opponents and flattening them with a ruthless 93% knockout rate. Garcia's barrage of ultra-fast, long-range strikes have stopped all but a small handful of opponents he's faced. A combined 51-0, one of these men will cement themselves as the real deal in the lightweight division.

A confluence of legitimate talent and social media savvy, Garcia and Davis are among the most popular combat stars on Earth. The planets have aligned and all eyes are on Las Vegas for the biggest boxing match in recent memory.

The action gets underway at 8 p.m. ET on Showtime pay-per-view. The full fight card with odds from Caesars Sportsbook and complete viewing information is listed below.

Viewing information

Date: April 22 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

April 22 | T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas Start time: 8 p.m. ET (Main event walkouts approximately 10:30 p.m. ET)

8 p.m. ET (Main event walkouts approximately 10:30 p.m. ET) How to watch: Showtime PPV | Price: $84.99

Showtime PPV | $84.99 Stream: Showtime.com (order now)

Davis vs. Garcia fight card, odds