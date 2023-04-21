Perhaps the most anticipated boxing match of 2023 takes place Saturday when undefeated lightweights Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis meet in a 12-round main event. The non-title fight anchors the pay-per-view main Garcia vs. Davis fight card (8 p.m. ET on Showtime) from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Davis holds the WBA regular lightweight title and Garcia is the WBA's top-ranked contender, but there is no belt at stake. Instead of waiting for a lightweight unification bout, the boxers decided to meet in at a 136-pound catch weight ostensibly to determine who can be considered the preeminent star of the division. Devin Haney currently holds all four major belts, including the WBA super lightweight title, and the winner of Saturday's main event will become the frontrunner to face Haney for the unified title.

Davis is the -230 favorite (risk $230 to win $200), while Garcia comes back at +190 in the latest Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total rounds completed is 8.5. Before locking in any Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis picks, make sure you check out the boxing predictions and betting advice from SportsLine analyst Peter Kahn.

Kahn is a true boxing insider who has his finger on the pulse of what's going on inside and outside of the ring. He has managed numerous world champions and currently manages 20 fighters through his company, Fight Game Advisors. Kahn recently won the 2022 Boxing Writers Association of America Cus D'Amato Manager of the Year award and was named to the 2023 Florida Boxing Hall of Fame.

Kahn is uncanny when it comes to picking fights. He is an astounding 39-10 on his last 49 SportsLine boxing picks, returning more than $4,000 to $100 bettors. Anyone who has followed him has already seen massive returns.

Now, with Davis vs. Garcia on deck, Kahn has studied the matchup from every angle and released confident selections for the fight. You can see those picks at SportsLine.

Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis preview

This matchup provides a rare and coveted treat for boxing fans in the current era because it pits two young, undefeated fighters in their primes against each other. Some observers have even suggested the lack of a title on the line provides more appeal because the fighters, who have traded verbal jabs for years, agreed to it for no other reason than to determine who is the better man in the ring.

Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs), who has a massive social media following, is a former WBC lightweight interim champion. The 24-year-old California native sparked the flames of this rivalry by stating his desire to face Davis at every turn for the past few years.

Davis (28-0, 26 KOs), meanwhile, is a three-division champion. Although both fighters have high finish rates, they go about their business with contrasting styles. Garcia is orthodox and 5-foot-10, tall for the division. He relies on volume from range and strong fundamentals to break down his opponents. His last fight resulted in a sixth-round stoppage of Javier Fortuna last July.

The 5-5 Davis is a southpaw who is widely considered one of the most powerful pound-for-pound fighters in the sport. He has knockout power in both hands but his signature shot is a straight left hand that has stopped three of his last six opponents with one shot. Rolando Romero ate a lethal left hand from Davis to end their fight in the sixth round last May as Davis defended his WBA belt. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Garcia vs. Davis picks

Kahn likes the Under 7.5 rounds at a price of +135 in the latest Caesars boxing odds. He's also made the call on a method-of-victory prop and a money-line pick. You can only see those selections at SportsLine.

Who wins Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia? And which prop is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Peter Kahn's best bets for Saturday, all from the boxing specialist who has netted his followers a profit of more than $4,000, and find out.