In what many boxing insiders consider a breakthrough for the sport, undefeated lightweights Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis will meet Saturday in a 12-round main event. Their anticipated showdown at a catch weight of 136 pounds tops the pay-per-view main Garcia vs. Davis fight card (8 p.m. ET on Showtime) from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Much of the buzz surrounding the fight involves the unusual circumstances in which it was made. Although Davis is the WBA regular lightweight champion and Garcia is a former WBC interim champion, there are no titles on the line Saturday. The combatants agreed to a super fight in their primes simply to gauge who can claim bragging rights as the top lightweight of this generation, a rarity for a sport that is notorious for failing to make bouts among its most prolific fighters.

Kahn is a true boxing insider who has his finger on the pulse of what's going on inside and outside of the ring. He has managed numerous world champions and currently manages 20 fighters through his company, Fight Game Advisors. Kahn recently won the 2022 Boxing Writers Association of America Cus D'Amato Manager of the Year award and was named to the 2023 Florida Boxing Hall of Fame.

Kahn is uncanny when it comes to picking fights.

Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis preview

Many involved with Saturday's main event agrees that the driving force behind making the fight a reality was Garcia's will to make it happen. Now, he must make the most of the opportunity. Not only is Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) responsible for planting the seeds of this matchup by first calling out Davis a few years ago, he stated that he was willing to do anything to make it happen. By all accounts, he has kept his word.

According to numerous reports, Garcia agreed to several concessions in the contract that include taking a lesser percentage of the purse than Davis, a rematch clause and a rehydration clause on fight day. The rehydration clause states that either fighter will receive a significant financial penalty if he weighs more than 146 pounds (10 pounds more than the contracted weight of 136) on Saturday, just hours before the opening bell.

Davis (28-0, 26 KOs), meanwhile, is a three-division champion. Although both fighters have high finish rates, they go about their business with contrasting styles. Garcia is orthodox and 5-foot-10, tall for the division. He relies on volume from range and strong fundamentals to break down his opponents. His last fight resulted in a sixth-round stoppage of Javier Fortuna last July.

The 5-5 Davis is a southpaw who is widely considered one of the most powerful pound-for-pound fighters in the sport. He has knockout power in both hands but his signature shot is a straight left hand that has stopped three of his last six opponents with one shot. Rolando Romero ate a lethal left hand from Davis to end their fight in the sixth round last May as Davis defended his WBA belt. See who to back at SportsLine.

