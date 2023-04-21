The negotiations to make Saturday's Showtime PPV clash between Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Ryan Garcia were a fascinating look into the power dynamics at play between the two superstars. To simply get the fight over the finish line, Garcia had to make a series of concessions on weight, all of which were at play when the fighters hit the scales on Friday evening.

While Garcia had already begun the process of moving up from lightweight to junior welterweight, Davis and his team were willing to go no higher on the agreed-upon weight than 136 pounds, just one pound over the lightweight limit.

Davis' camp also added a rehydration clause to the contract. According to the clause, neither fighter can add more than 10 pounds between the weigh-in and the fight and would be subject to fines that increase with each pound over 10. While the clause does apply to both fighters, it was obviously a ploy to attempt to limit Garcia's ability to handle weight cutting and recovery as normal, with his 5-foot-10 frame giving him much more size than Davis at 5-foot-5.

Garcia hit the scales first, coming in slightly under the weight limit at 135.5 pounds.

Davis, a -230 favorite at Caesars Sportsbook, turned in an official weight of 135.

After the fighters stepped off the scales, they engaged in a staredown and exchanged words, both with each other and with some members of each other's camp -- including Davis jawing with boxing legend Bernard Hopkins -- before a few light shoves were traded and both fighters and camps were quickly separated by security.

"I feel good right now," Garcia said of making the weight. "I had breakfast in the morning so I feel strong."

During his own brief post-weigh-in interview, Davis gave his final prediction for the fight.

"Punishment," Davis said. "Knockout. Crazy. Don't blink your eyes. Don't get no popcorn, don't get no drink."