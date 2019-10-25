Gervonta Davis vs. Yoriokis Gamboa lightweight championship fight set for December

Gervonta Davis is set to return to the ring for a third time in 2019 when he battles former featherweight champ Yoriokis Gamboa on Saturday, Dec. 28 in Atlanta. The fight will be contested for the vacant WBA lightweight championship and will air on Showtime.

With the move to lightweight, Davis (22-0, 21 KOs) vacated the WBA super featherweight championship he'd won with a knockout of Jesus Cuellar in April 2018. He would successfully defend the title twice, knocking out both Hugo Ruiz and Ricardo Nunez earlier this year. In total, Davis' three title fights lasted less than six combined rounds. A win over former champ Gamboa would continue to justify the considerable hype surrounding the 24-year-old phenom.

Gamboa (30-2, 18 KOs) did not suffer a loss as a professional until fight No. 24 of his career, when current WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford knocked him out in June 2014. Aside from that respectable loss, Gamboa's only other defeat came in an upset loss to Robinson Castellanos. He has since rebounded from the Castellanos fight with four consecutive wins including a highlight-reel KO of Román Martínez in July. Prior to losing to Crawford in his second fight at lightweight, Gamboa dominated at featherweight, winning the WBA championship and defending several times before defeating Orlando Salido in September 2010 to unify his title with the then-vacant IBF title.

While Gamboa is not a pushover, many fans will be tuning in to see if Davis can score the victory and edge closer to a showdown with pound-for-pound elite fighter and unified WBC, WBO and WBA lightweight champ Vasiliy Lomachenko. Lomachenko recently told ESPN he was aiming for 2020 fights with Davis and Devin Haney.