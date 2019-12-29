Gervonta Davis vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa fight results: Live boxing updates, scorecard, highlights
Follow along as the pair of lightweights look to claim gold in the main event from Atlanta
One of boxing's most exciting young stars will make his lightweight debut on Saturday in the first world title fight in Atlanta since 1998.
Two-time junior lightweight champion Gervonta Davis (22-0, 21 KOs) will face Cuban Olympic gold medalist Yuriorkis Gamboa (30-2, 18 KOs) at State Farm Arena for the vacant WBA lightweight title. Davis, the 25-year-old slugger from Baltimore, repeated a recent trend by needing a second chance to make weight in his new division. The exciting southpaw has never fought past eight rounds and has gone to the scorecards just once in his career.
Gamboa, 38, was once considered among the pound-for-pound best as a star of the featherweight division to open the decade. He remains viable, however, entering this weekend with a 7-1 record since 2014 and fresh off a knockout of former champion Roman Martinez in July.
CBS Sports will be with you for every punch with our live scorecard and updates below. If you are having trouble viewing the results or want to refresh the scorecard, please click here.
Davis vs. Gamboa scorecard, live coverage
|Round
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|Total
Davis
Gamboa
Davis vs. Gamboa card, results
Gervonta Davis vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa -- WBA "regular" lightweight title
Jean Pascal (c) vs. Badou Jack -- WBA light heavyweight title
Lionell Thompson def. Jose Uzcategui via unanimous decision (95-94, 96-92, 96-92)
Thanks for stopping by.
