WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis has avoided legal trouble after having domestic violence charges dropped on Tuesday. The charges stemmed from an incident on Father's Day, June 15.

Davis was arrested in Miami Beach on July 11 after allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend. Initial reports stated Davis was at the home of the alleged victim, the mother of Davis' two children, when a verbal altercation broke out, leading to Davis allegedly striking the ex-girlfriend in the back of the head and slapping her.

"This case was dropped as the victim is declining to prosecute per her victim attorney, Lindsey Chase, Esq. and her sentiments we directly confirmed by the Assistant State Attorney handling the prosecution," the Miami-Dade State's Attorney Office said in a statement given to TMZ Sports. "The witness to the incident, who is the victim's mother, also failed to cooperate and failed, after being subpoenaed for a pre-file conference on Thursday, Aug. 7. Followed up attempts to contact the witness [mother] via phone were unsuccessful."

At the time of the arrest, Davis had been linked to a rematch with Lamont Roach Jr. In March, the two fighters battled to a controversial draw in a fight many believe Roach won. The draw kept Davis perfect as a professional at 30-0-1.

Dana White, TKO tease that UFC events, including potential White House special, could air live on CBS in 2026 Brent Brookhouse

Davis has a previous history of legal issues. In 2017, Davis was charged with first-degree aggravated assault (later reduced to misdemeanor second-degree assault) after allegedly striking a longtime friend with a gloved fist. Those charges were eventually dropped by Davis' friend.

In 2020, Davis was arrested on domestic violence charges after being filmed dragging an ex-girlfriend at a charity basketball event.

The next year saw Davis involved in a hit-and-run incident in which he fled the scene of an accident he caused by running a red light. In May 2023, Davis was sentenced to 90 days' house arrest and 3 years' probation for the incident. Davis went on to violate the terms of his house arrest and served 44 days in jail.

Another domestic violence allegation came in December 2022, when a woman accused Davis of striking her and was heard on a 911 call begging for help and claiming Davis was going to kill her. Charges were dropped when the alleged victim recanted her story.