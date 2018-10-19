Here's what Canelo Alvarez's future at DAZN might look like over the next five years

NEW YORK -- Armed with a five-year, $365 million contract with the all-sports streaming app DAZN, middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez will have a new exclusive home for the next 11 bouts of his career.

The Mexican superstar's decision to sign with DAZN following HBO's exit from the boxing space after 45 years created a dramatic shift in power across the sport's broadcasting landscape considering the biggest pay-per-view draw in North America effectively ended his traditional PPV run just one month after DAZN launched in the United States.

Exactly what will the next five years of Alvarez's career looks like remains uncertain after his DAZN debut on Dec. 15 when he challenges Rocky Fielding for his secondary WBA super middleweight title at Madison Square Garden. Much of that will depend upon how many other fighters make a similar leap to the app as DAZN now finds itself in heavy competition against ESPN (Top Rank) and Showtime/Fox (Premier Boxing Champions).

After the signing of Alvarez (50-1-2, 34 KOs) and the complete stable of Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions on Wednesday, the five-year deal adds to pre-existing contracts DAZN previously signed with Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Sport (eight years, $1 billion) and a trio of World Boxing Super Series tournaments with Sauerland Promotions. DAZN also holds the rights to MMA promotions Combates Americas and Bellator MMA.

One thing we do know is that Alvarez isn't likely to get the rematch he covets against Floyd Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs), the 41-year-old former pound-for-pound king who does his PPV business with Showtime. DAZN, as an OTT subscription service for $9.99 per month, doesn't currently do PPV, thus removing any hope of a split-revenue show similar to what HBO and Showtime did for the 2015 Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao superfight.

Despite the unlikelihood, the 28-year-old Alvarez continues to communicate hope he can run back a one-sided 2013 loss to Mayweather, especially in light of the retired five-division champion's recent claim that he desires a boxing match against UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, just one year after a similar fight between Mayweather and Conor McGregor produced 4.4 PPV buys.

"My contention is that he wants to make fights that continue to hurt boxing by making fights that don't make sense," Alvarez told CBS Sports. "It is such a nice sport and has given him so much. If he wants to return, I ask him to look my way, to give a great fight to the fans."

On Thursday, Mayweather took some rather unsportsmanlike public shots at both De La Hoya and Alvarez, which prompted a similar low blow in response from Mayweather's former rival.

With the Mayweather drama out of the way for now, let's take a look at which opponents very well could be in Alvarez's future, especially considering DAZN's suddenly deep stable at 160 pounds:

Gennady Golovkin (38-1-1, 34 KOs): The Kazakh slugger and former unified 160-pound champion is fresh off a hard-fought decision loss against Alvarez in September following a controversial draw between the two one year earlier. In both fights, the majority of ringside media members felt GGG had done enough to win. The recent fall of HBO now leaves the 36-year-old Golovkin as an incredibly hot free agent, with multiple suitors after him, according to promoter Tom Loeffler. So what about that trilogy bout with Alvarez?

"The most important thing right now is this fight on Dec. 15 and the challenge I have before me," Alvarez said. "I have to get past that and then we will see. If the people want it, we'll see, and maybe we will do it because I always like giving the fans what they want to see."

Asked whether he has spoken to Golovkin about signing with DAZN in order to facilitate a third fight, Alvarez said no, but did intimate that GGG would need to do just that for the fight to become a reality.

"I'm not the one to tell him those things," Alvarez said. "He knows how to do it, he knows when and where and how to take his career wherever he wants. But of course, if he wants a fight with me, he will have to come over to my side."

A trilogy fight with GGG could be on the table for Alvarez. USATSI

Daniel Jacobs (34-2, 29 KOs): One year after snapping Golovkin's 23-fight knockout streak by becoming the first fighter in nearly a decade to go the distance against him in a close defeat, Jacobs will challenge Sergiy Derevyanchenko (12-0) on Oct. 27 for the vacant IBF middleweight title. Should he win, Jacobs would instantly enter the Alvarez sweepstakes as he's promoted by Hearn and is expected to slide over to DAZN following his final HBO appearance. With speed, power and tremendous size for a 160-pound fighter, Jacobs would also present as dangerous a challenge for Alvarez as anyone in the world, especially considering many believe he deserved no worse than a draw against GGG.

Demetrius Andrade (25-0, 16 KOs): The slick southpaw who has battled inactivity in recent years while angling for a divorce from co-promoters Star Boxing and Banner Promotions, "Boo Boo" now finds himself as a key cog in Hearn's DAZN plans moving forward. On Saturday, the slick and long southpaw will face late replacement Walter Kautondokwa (17-0) on DAZN for the vacant WBO middleweight title after Billy Joe Saunders withdrew due to a failed drug test. While Andrade's profile remains low at the moment, he has the talent, looks and charisma to one day be a face of the division. He also may end up with a world title that Alvarez might covet.

David Lemieux (40-4, 34 KOs): The hard-hitting Canadian and former titleholder has rebuilt himself into a viable contender in the year since his embarrassing loss to Saunders. His first-round knockout of Gary O'Sullivan on the Alvarez-Golovkin II undercard fueled talk that he could be next for Alvarez and remains a default option at any point considering he's promoted by Golden Boy and has offset the danger he presents as a slugger with his limited boxing skills.

Jaime Munguia (31-0, 26 KOs): At 22, the native of Mexico and current WBO junior middleweight champion has all the makings to be a future action star for Golden Boy and co-promoter Miguel Beltran of Zanfer Promotions. Munguia is big, powerful and bold. He nearly found himself as Golovkin's replacement opponent in May after Alvarez failed a pair of drug tests and now covets a chance to prove himself against his countryman. Whether he ends up getting an Alvarez shot too early in his development or not, one thing fans can expect will be fireworks.

Billy Joe Saunders (26-0, 12 KOs): The brash southpaw has a bit of explaining to do after popping dirty for the nasal spray oxilofrine and being forced to pull out of his scheduled title defense against Andrade by the Massachusetts State Athletic Commission. Saunders has proclaimed his innocence for the use of the banned performance-enhancing drug and still remains in the title picture. Although he is promoted by Hearn rival Frank Warren, it didn't stop him from signing on to fight on DAZN for the Andrade fight. There's no reason to believe Saunders won't be in the running for future chances at Alvarez.

Kell Brook (37-2, 26 KOs): The 32-year-old former welterweight champion appears finally headed toward an all-England showdown against former Alvarez opponent Amir Khan. But given his promotional ties with Hearn and his history for daring to be great at a higher weight class (including his 2016 knockout loss to Golovkin), it's not impossible to believe this fight gets done at some point. Brook intends to campaign after the Khan fight at 154 pounds, and Alvarez has never been known as a big middleweight.

James DeGale (25-2-1): The former super middleweight titleholder hasn't quite looked himself since a hard-fought draw against Badou Jack in 2017. He relinquished his IBF title after regaining it from Caleb Truax in their April rematch, and now seeks big-name fights only for the second chapter of his career. The 32-year-old who is promoted by Hearn has talked in recent weeks about the chance of facing countryman Chris Eubank Jr. in what would be a fun fight. The likelihood of an Alvarez fight probably depends upon how comfortable he looks in his 168-pound debut against Fielding, a light-hitting secondary titleholder who is far less skilled than someone like DeGale.

Callum Smith (25-0, 18 KOs): Smith, a 28-year-old native of England, has seen his brand get a boost by his September knockout of George Groves to claim the WBA super middleweight title in the finals of the World Boxing Super Series 168-pound tournament. At 6-foot-3, Smith may end up being too big and powerful for Alvarez to go out of his way to challenge. But as long as Alvarez finds himself comfortable at the new weight, a victory over fielding for the WBA's "regular" title would place him as a mandatory challenger for Smith, who owns a first-round TKO of Fielding in 2015. The fact that Smith is promoted by Hearn only helps the situation.

Jason Quigley (14-0, 11 KOs): The 27-year-old Irish prospect has been slowed a bit by a broken hand in early 2017. He returned to knock out Daniel Rosario Cruz in March before taking a decision on Thursday night from veteran Freddy Hernandez. Quigley, who is promoted by Golden Boy, still appears to be a good ways off from being ready for someone of Alvarez's talent, but remains an intriguing long-range play for De La Hoya to consider.