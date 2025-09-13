The fight, labeled Once In A Lifetime, is set to take place on Saturday as Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford match up for the undisputed super middleweight championship belt. It'll be a 12-round fight on Saturday and will be streamed on Netflix. This fight will be at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, with the main card starting at 9 p.m. ET and the main event around 11:30 p.m. ET.

Alvarez enters as the favorite at -175 (risk $175 to win $100), while Crawford is the underdog at +140 in the latest Canelo vs. Crawford odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. Bettors looking for sportsbook promos and betting sites for the massive fight card can read more below, along with a preview of Canelo vs. Crawford.

Sportsbook offers

Here are the top sportsbook promos for new users ahead of Canelo vs. Crawford.

The latest FanDuel promo code and bet365 bonus code all offer users $300 in bonus bets when they make an initial wager of $5 or more. Only FanDuel is requiring users to win their first wager in order to secure those bonus funds. The latest DraftKings promo code offers users $200 in bonus bets instantly + $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

Both the BetMGM bonus code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code provide bonus bets, but only if your first bet loses. New users at Fanatics have the ability to get $100 in FanCash along with $100 No Sweat Bets in FanCash on every football Game Day until October. Meanwhile, the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS awards new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. BetMGM users in New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania or Michigan can get a different promotion and receive $150 in bonus bets if you win your first bet of $10 or more.

The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code has gone away from bonus bets, offering users 20 100% profit boosts when they wager $1 or more with the sportsbook instead.

Betting on Canelo vs. Crawford

Canelo is the undisputed super middleweight champion and is in his second reign with the belt. Alvarez is one of the best fighters of this generation and has a 63-2-2 record with 39 KOs on his resume. He also has an advantage over Crawford, as he fought 520 total rounds, compared to 245 rounds from Crawford.

Crawford moved up two weight classes and sits at 168 pounds to fight Canelo. He has won by KO in 14 of his 16 fights. Crawford also owns a reach advantage of 74" to 70 ½ over Canelo. The 37-year-old has a 41-0 record going into this fight.

Another favorite on the main card is Christian Mbilli (-172) over Lester Martinez. The main card and prelims feature 10 total fights. Bet boxing at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets instantly + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

Responsible gaming

It's important for bettors to understand responsible gaming and not fall into dangerous habits such as chasing losses. Sportsbooks offer tools such as time and wager limits to help out their users in this regard. Bettors can also use national resources like The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous and 1-800-GAMBLER.