A massive boxing match is set to take place as undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez and WBA junior middleweight champion Terrence Crawford square off for the undisputed super middleweight championship belt in a 12-round match on Saturday. The fight will be streamed on Netflix, with the main card set to start at 9 p.m. in Las Vegas, and the main event set to begin at approximately 11:30 p.m. ET.

Alvarez enters as the favorite at -175 (risk $175 to win $100), while Crawford is the underdog at +140 in the latest Canelo vs. Crawford odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Betting on Canelo vs. Crawford

Canelo holds the undisputed super middleweight championship belt. He became the champion for the second time by a unanimous decision over William Scull in May. Alvarez heads into this fight with a 63-2-2 record. He has been a champion in four divisions as well.

Crawford enters this fight with a 41-0 record, with 31 KOs. He's the current WBA junior middleweight champion but will be stripped of the title once the bell rings on Saturday, upgrading Abass Baraou to full champion. Crawford is looking to become the first male boxer to be an undisputed champion in three weight classes.

