Where to bet on Usyk-Dubois 2

Betting on Usyk-Dubois 2

When Usyk fought Dubois for the first time back in Aug. 2023 in Poland, he won via a ninth-round knockout. Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs) has the chance for revenge on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET at Wembley Stadium in England, where he'll also have the opportunity to hand Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs) his first career loss.

The total rounds market is listed at 9.5, with the Over at -122 and the Under at -104. For the method of victory, Usyk by KO/TKO is the +100 favorite, followed by Usyk by points or decision at +185. Dubois by KO/TKO is listed at +390, while Dubois by points or decision is a +1200 longshot.

