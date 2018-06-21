How to watch, stream all seven DiBella Broadway Boxing fights on SportsLive

Seven different bouts, including two 10-round headliners, will mark the return of DiBella Entertainment's Broadway Boxing on Thursday, and at least three different former world champions will be going at it right from Astoria, Queens, to celebrate the series' 15th anniversary.

Set in Long Island City's Melrose Ballroom, the event will feature "a stacked card of world champions and top-rated contenders, along with some of the best prospects in boxing," according to DiBella president Lou DiBella.

Defending United States National Boxing Council (USNBC) Welterweight champion Mikkel "Slikk Mikk" LesPierre and reigning World Boxing Association (WBA) Female Super Middleweight champion Alicia "The Express" Napoleon are among the bigger names set to fight in Thursday's Broadway Boxing. LesPierre (19-0-1) is lined up for a 10-rounder against Argentina's Gustavo Vittori (20-3-1), while Napoleon (9-1-0) will take on Houston's Vashon Living (6-3) after topping the then-undefeated Femke Hermans at Barclays Center in March.

Also listed on Thursday's card are "Dynamite" Dejan Zlaticanin (23-1-0), the left-handed former WBC Lightweight world champion; undefeated junior lightweight Jude "King Czar" Franklin (7-0-0); junior middleweight prospect Jose "Cheito" Roman (5-0-0); and undefeated San Francisco middleweight contender Raquel Miller (5-0). Uzbekistan's Elnur Abduraimov will also make his professional debut against Maryland's Sulaiman Segawa (10-1).

Here's everything you need to know to tune into Thursday's bouts:

How to watch

Date: Thursday, June 21

Time: 7 p.m. Eastern

Location: Melrose Ballroom (Long Island City, New York)

Stream: SportsLive