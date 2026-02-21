Reigning WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios will make another title defense when he faces Ryan Garcia on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Garcia has not won a world title, but he is the -250 favorite in the Barrios vs. Garcia odds. Barrios is unbeaten in his last five fights, securing three wins and two draws during that stretch. Saturday's main card begins at 8 p.m. ET, with ring walk for the main event expected to be around midnight ET.

If you're wondering how and where to bet on Garcia vs. Barrios, you can use this boxing betting guide. Here are some of the top sportsbook promos at betting sites, as well as the that are available for Barrios vs. Garcia. You can also read the instructions on how to claim each offer and where to bet on boxing below.

How to place a bet on Barrios vs. Garcia

Review the sign-up bonuses to find your favorite sportsbooks Deposit funds and use the promo code, if applicable Review the latest odds and identify your top picks Add wagers to your bet slip and submit them

FanDuel Sportsbook: Bet $5, get $100 in bonus bets if your bet wins

This FanDuel promo code is automatically applied. However, new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately.

How does the FanDuel promo code work?

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or simply click here. Start an account by providing the requested information, including your email, name, and payment details Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of $5 or more. There are no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

If your first bet wins, FanDuel will then credit your account with $100 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the bet settlement. You can use your bonus bets in any increments you desire, but bonus bets expire after one week. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started at FanDuel here:

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins

No code is required for the DraftKings promo code, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

How does the DraftKings promo code work?

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter and collect your bonus bets if the wager wins.

You will receive your bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Get started at DraftKings here:

Fanatics Sportsbook: Bet and get up to $1,000 in FanCash

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN provides new users who place a cash wager of at least $1 on any market with odds of -500 or longer up to $100 in FanCash per day every day for ten (10) consecutive days, if the initial wager loses. This promotion is available to eligible users in states where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates (except New York).

How does the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code work?

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app Register an account, filling out information such as email, birth date and the last four digits of your social security number When prompted, enter promo code CBSFAN Enable geolocation services on your mobile phone Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit a minimum of $10 and claim the eligible promotion Begin placing wagers

Get started at Fanatics Sportsbook here:

BetMGM Sportsbook: Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS awards new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. BetMGM users in New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania or Michigan can get a different promotion and receive $150 in bonus bets if they win their first bet of $10 or more.

How does the BetMGM bonus code work?

Those interested can click the CLAIM BONUS button on this page to navigate to BetMGM Sportsbook or click here After downloading the app, click the SIGN UP button. Begin creating a BetMGM Sportsbook account. Use promo code CBSSPORTS during sign-up to lock up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first wager loses. Allow BetMGM Sportsbook to use your location. You must be physically located in a legal sports betting state to bet. Users must deposit $10 or more. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get paid in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Get started at BetMGM here:

Caesars Sportsbook: Get a first bet match up to $250

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTS250BM matches your first bet up to $250 in bonus bets, regardless of if it wins or loses. So, although you have to risk more to get a larger portion of the reward, you have the chance to essentially double your first bet's winnings if you win, plus have the safety net of bonus bets whether it wins or loses.

How does the Caesars Sportsbook promo code work?

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the signup process or click here. When prompted, enter the promo code "CBSSPORTS250BM". Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account by creating a username and password. Make a first deposit of at least $10. Place your first bet of at least $1 and get it matched in bonus bets up to $250.

Get started at Caesars here:

bet365 Sportsbook: Bet $5, get $150 instantly

The bet365 bonus code CBSSPORTS offers new users $150 in bonus bets with a $5+ bet, whether the bet wins or loses. New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below.

How does the bet365 bonus code work?

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account.

Get started at bet365 here:

Garcia vs. Barrios betting preview



Garcia (24-2, 20 KOs) will take aim at the first major world title of his career when he faces Barrios for the WBC welterweight title on Saturday night. Barrios (29-2-2, 18 KOs) is making the fourth defense of his title, with his most recent win coming against Fabian Maidana in May 2024. He added consecutive draws against Abel Ramos and Manny Pacquiao.

Meanwhile, Garcia is seeking his first official victory since his eighth-round stoppage of Oscar Duarte in December 2023. He defeated Devin Haney in April 2024, but that result was changed to a no-contest after Garcia tested positive for a banned substance. Garcia lost to Rolando Romero by unanimous decision last May.

The main event is expected to begin around midnight ET, with the main card beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Garcia is the -250 favorite in the Garcia vs. Barrios odds, while Barrios is +195. The fight is -115/-115 to go the distance, and 1+ total knockdowns is -225.

Responsible gaming



Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and all sportsbooks take steps to ensure users play responsibly. The top sportsbooks feature several tools and resources available on their apps and websites, including wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion options, and more. If you or someone you know is dealing with a gambling problem, please seek assistance from trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-MY-RESET.