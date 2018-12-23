IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington defeats Carl Frampton in fight of the year contender

On one of the last big cards of 2018, Josh Warrington defeated Carl Frampton in a late contender for fight of the year in front of an electric crowd in Manchester, England.

At end of the 12-round war, there was so much respect between everyone involved, even the referee joined in the post-fight embrace in the middle of the ring. When the judges' scorecards were revealed, Warrington (28-0, 6 KOs) scored a unanimous decision victory to remain undefeated and maintain his IBF featherweight belt.

#Andstill 🏆



28 fights

28 wins



Josh Warrington defends his IBF Featherweight title for the first time with a stunning performance against Carl Frampton 👏 pic.twitter.com/Tk2d67Qu6y — Warrington v Frampton on BT Sport Box Office 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) December 22, 2018

Just as the fight itself was one of the best we've seen in 2018, the first round was a contender for round of the year. After a brief feeling out period, Warrington caught Frampton (26-2, 15 KOs) with a few left hands as "The Jackal" tried to move back. From there, "The Leeds Warrior" unleashed a hellacious fury that sent Frampton stumbling backwards. Frampton stayed on his feet though, and started trading back with just as much determination.

Warrington kept up the pace in the next few rounds, grabbing control of the fight through sheer pressure and determination. Frampton showed plenty of resilience in his own right to not only stay on his feet, but stay competitive in the fight. As the rounds went on, he was landing more than a few big shots of his own.

It wasn't enough though, as Warrington's early-fight dominance carried him to victory on the scorecards. This win capped off a tremendous 2018 for Warrington, who started the year with an upset victory over Lee Selby to capture his first world title.