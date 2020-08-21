Super middleweights will throw down in Davenport, Iowa, this weekend when Vaughn Alexander and Ievgen Khytrov do battle. The fight will air live Saturday on CBS Sports Network.

Khytrov (20-2, 17 KOs), a former amateur world champion and 2012 Olympian from Ukraine, enters the fight on a three-fight winning streak, scoring three straight knockouts. After starting his career 14-0, Khytrov was put in the ring as a heavy favorite against fellow undefeated prospect Immanuwel Aleem, who stunned Khytrov with a sixth-round knockout. Khytrov picked up a few wins before competing on The Contender TV series where he suffered his second career defeat, losing a five-round decision to Brandon Adams. After those setbacks, Khytrov is looking to build toward a world title shot that seemed a sure thing just a few years ago.

Alexander (15-4, 9 KOs) will enter the fight fully in "opponent" mode. After 12 wins to start his career, Alexander lost back-to-back decisions against Denis Douglin and Janibek Alimkhanuly and it appeared his ceiling had been found. He fought five times in 2019, going 3-2 in that stretch and now is set to face off with Khytrov in an attempt to pick up the biggest win of his career.

Khytrov vs. Alexander card

Fighter Fighter Weight class Ievgen Khytrov Vaughn Alexander Super middleweight DeShon Webster Robin Sirwan Safar Light heavyweight Francisco Esparza Maynard Allison Lightweight Lorenzo Simpson Sonny Duversonne Super welterweight Jeremy Hill Zack Kuhn Lightweight Michael Nunn Samuel Clarkson Cruiserweight

How to watch Khytrov vs. Alexander

Date: Saturday, Aug 22 | Time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds -- Davenport, Iowa

Stream: CBS Sports App | Channel: CBS Sports Network