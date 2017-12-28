In This Corner Podcast: A look back at the world of boxing in 2017 with awards

Getty Images

In this episode: Boxeo is back one last time for 2017 as Brian Campbell and Rafe Bartholomew look back at the highs and lows from boxing this past year. The guys hand out their year-end awards and also make bold predictions for what's to come in the new year, including the fights they most want to see and more.

Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @Rafeboogs

Subscribe to the In This Corner Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher