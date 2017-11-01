In This Corner Podcast: Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder and heavyweight boxing

DiBella Entertainment

In this episode: Brian Campbell and Rafe Bartholomew recap unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua's victory over Carlos Takam and preview Deontay Wilder's return on Saturday against Bermane Stiverne. The guys also play contender/pretender as they map out Joshua's 2018 plans, long for a Tyson Fury comeback and decide which cruiserweights might have success moving up in weight.

Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @Rafeboogs

