In This Corner Podcast: Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder and heavyweight boxing

Is heavyweight boxing officially back? Brian Campbell and Raffe Bartholomew weigh in

deontay-wilder.jpg
DiBella Entertainment

In this episode: Brian Campbell and Rafe Bartholomew recap unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua's victory over Carlos Takam and preview Deontay Wilder's return on Saturday against Bermane Stiverne. The guys also play contender/pretender as they map out Joshua's 2018 plans, long for a Tyson Fury comeback and decide which cruiserweights might have success moving up in weight.

Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @Rafeboogs
Subscribe to the In This Corner Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher


CBS Sports Insider

Brian Campbell covers MMA, boxing and WWE. The Connecticut native joined CBS Sports in 2017 and has covered combat sports since 2010. He has written and hosted various podcasts and digital shows for ESPN... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories