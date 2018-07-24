In This Corner Podcast: Anthony Joshua, Eddie Hearn talk Alexander Povetkin, Deontay Wilder
Breaking down why the Povetkin fight is taking place and how the Wilder bout fell apart
In this episode: Brian Campbell chats with unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and promoter Eddie Hearn about their Sept. 22 return against Alexander Povetkin and why the Deontay Wilder bout fell apart. Rafe Bartholomew stops by to recap Oleksandr Usyk's star-making performance in the WBSS cruiserweight final and whether he's ready for Joshua and the big names at heavyweight. The guys also preview Saturday's Mikey Garcia-Robert Easter Jr. lightweight unification on Showtime. In addition, BC sits down with DAZN CEO James Rushton on what fans can expect from boxing's new platform, along with newly signed DAZN fighters Jessie Vargas and Demetrius Andrade.
Subscribe to the In This Corner Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn
Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @Rafeboogs
-
Hearn, Joshua refuse to accept blame
Hearn and Joshua are deflecting the blame to Wilder's camp
-
Joshua takes heavyweight titles to DAZN
The unified champion waves goodbye to Showtime -- at least for now
-
BOX: Mayweather-Pacquiao II?
A look at what's to come in the boxing world and whether we might actually see a big remat...
-
Joshua to defend titles vs. Povetkin
With Deontay Wilder bout unable to be made, Joshua chooses mandatory title defense
-
Updating boxing fight schedule for 2018
Things keep on rolling after a strong start to the year in the boxing world
-
Pacquiao finishes Matthysse for TKO win
Pac-Man put on a vintage performance in Malaysia to earn another belt to the collection