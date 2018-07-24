In This Corner Podcast: Anthony Joshua, Eddie Hearn talk Alexander Povetkin, Deontay Wilder

In this episode: Brian Campbell chats with unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and promoter Eddie Hearn about their Sept. 22 return against Alexander Povetkin and why the Deontay Wilder bout fell apart. Rafe Bartholomew stops by to recap Oleksandr Usyk's star-making performance in the WBSS cruiserweight final and whether he's ready for Joshua and the big names at heavyweight. The guys also preview Saturday's Mikey Garcia-Robert Easter Jr. lightweight unification on Showtime. In addition, BC sits down with DAZN CEO James Rushton on what fans can expect from boxing's new platform, along with newly signed DAZN fighters Jessie Vargas and Demetrius Andrade.

Subscribe to the In This Corner Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn

Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @Rafeboogs