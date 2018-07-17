In This Corner Podcast: Are we headed towards Mayweather vs. Pacquiao II?

A look at what's to come in the boxing world and whether we might actually see a big rematch

In this episode: Brian Campbell and Rafe Bartholomew recap Manny Pacquiao's comeback win and ponder whether a rematch with Floyd Mayweather is actually the most logical next move for all parties. The guys also break down the announcement of Anthony Joshua's Sept. 22 title defense against Alexander Povetkin and preview Saturday's Oleksandr Usyk-Murat Gassiev cruiserweight unification bout in the World Boxing Super Series final.

