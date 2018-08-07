In This Corner Podcast: Danny Garcia, Shawn Porter preview their welterweight title fight
Plus, a look at Sergey Kovalev's shocking knockout loss
In this episode: Brian Campbell and Rafe Bartholomew welcome Danny Garcia and Shawn Porter to preview their Sept. 8 welterweight title bout on Showtime and break down their thoughts on Mikey Garcia's want to move up two divisions and challenge Errol Spence Jr. The guys also recap Sergey Kovalev's shocking knockout loss to Eleider Alvarez and look ahead to what could be next in the light heavyweight division.
