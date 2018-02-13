In This Corner Podcast: Danny Garcia speaks on his return against Brandon Rios
Garcia joins the guys ahead of his big Showtime Boxing fight on Saturday
In this episode: Brian Campbell and Rafe Bartholomew welcome welterweight star Danny "Swift" Garcia to preview Saturday's return on Showtime against Brandon Rios. Garcia breaks down what he learned from losing to Keith Thurman and why he would he isn't afraid to challenge Errol Spence Jr. The guys also preview a busy boxing weekend, including Devon Alexander-Victor Ortiz and George Groves-Chris Eubank Jr., and play "What's it look like?" with historic cruiserweights and #WashedWelters.
Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @Rafeboogs
Subscribe to the In This Corner Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher
-
Boxing fight schedule for 2018
After a tremendous 2017, many of the stars of the sport are looking to continue their rolls...
-
Wilder: Joshua needs me more
The war of words continues between the pair of heavyweight boxing champions
-
Jones thinks he's better than 'Money'
Jones considers Mayweather 'the best ever at making money' but doesn't think comparison is...
-
BOX: Cruisin', GGG-Canelo
Boxeo is back after a short absence to share initial thoughts on the GGG-Canelo Alvarez re...
-
Showtime to air Joshua-Parker live
The March 31 title bout is just the second heavyweight unification fight between unbeaten...
-
GGG-Canelo II official for May 5
The much-anticipated middleweight rematch will take place on May 5, but no venue is set ye...
Add a Comment