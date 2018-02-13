In This Corner Podcast: Danny Garcia speaks on his return against Brandon Rios

Garcia joins the guys ahead of his big Showtime Boxing fight on Saturday

danny-garcia-posing.jpg

In this episode: Brian Campbell and Rafe Bartholomew welcome welterweight star Danny "Swift" Garcia to preview Saturday's return on Showtime against Brandon Rios. Garcia breaks down what he learned from losing to Keith Thurman and why he would he isn't afraid to challenge Errol Spence Jr. The guys also preview a busy boxing weekend, including Devon Alexander-Victor Ortiz and George Groves-Chris Eubank Jr., and play "What's it look like?" with historic cruiserweights and #WashedWelters.

