In This Corner Podcast: Deontay Wilder's win and the future of heavyweight boxing
What will happen to the heavyweight division now that Wilder has picked up another impressive victory?
In this episode: Brian Campbell and Rafe Bartholomew break down Deontay Wilder's thrilling knockout of Luis Ortiz and answer the hard-hitting questions facing the heavyweight division. What is the blueprint to beat Wilder? When is the right time to make Wilder-Anthony Joshua? Is Tyson Fury the only one capable of spoiling the party? Plus, unbeaten heavyweight Jarrell "Big Baby" Miller grades Wilder's performance, talks about trying to ambush his postfight interview and updates rumors that he's in line to face Joshua this summer.
