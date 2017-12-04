In This Corner Podcast: Enlightening conversation with boxing promoter Bob Arum

What is the historical significance of Saturday's Vasyl Lomachenko-Guillermo Rigondeaux bout?

In this episode: Brian Campbell interviews Bob Arum of Top Rank about the historical significance of Saturday's Vasyl Lomachenko-Guillermo Rigondeaux bout. The Hall of Fame promoter also shares why he isn't interested in Manny Pacquiao facing Conor McGregor and why marijuana is the secret to his longevity at age 85. Plus, Rafe Bartholomew breaks down Miguel Cotto's loss to Sadam Ali in his career finale.  

