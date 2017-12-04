In This Corner Podcast: Enlightening conversation with boxing promoter Bob Arum
What is the historical significance of Saturday's Vasyl Lomachenko-Guillermo Rigondeaux bout?
In this episode: Brian Campbell interviews Bob Arum of Top Rank about the historical significance of Saturday's Vasyl Lomachenko-Guillermo Rigondeaux bout. The Hall of Fame promoter also shares why he isn't interested in Manny Pacquiao facing Conor McGregor and why marijuana is the secret to his longevity at age 85. Plus, Rafe Bartholomew breaks down Miguel Cotto's loss to Sadam Ali in his career finale.
Updating boxing schedule for 2017
Plus, Billy Joe Saunders is back in action this winter
Cotto falls in farewell fight to Ali
Cotto was hoping to ride off into the sunset a winner, but Ali had other ideas
Bob Arum credits marijuana for longevity
The Top Rank chairman, one week shy of turning 86, spoke out on the benefits of cannabis
Arum: 'McGregor couldn't spell fight'
The Hall of Fame boxing promoter responded to Pacquiao's tweet calling out McGregor
Cotto remembered as an honest fighter
The Puerto Rican native hopes to go out in style against Sadam Ali on Saturday night
BOX: Roy Jones interview
A special sit-down with one of boxing's all-time greats
