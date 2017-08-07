In This Corner Podcast: Gennady Golovkin discusses his big fight with Canelo

Getty Images

In this episode: Unified middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin joins Brian Campbell to discuss his Sept. 16 superfight with Canelo Alvarez and whether GGG feels Floyd Mayweather is stealing his thunder by agreeing to fight Conor McGregor (39:26). Plus, Rafe Bartholomew stops by to help fantasy book Vasyl Lomachenko's future (5:06), break down Paulie Malignaggi's exit from McGregor's camp (33:04) and react to a trio of recent big-name retirements in Wladimir Klitschko, Timothy Bradley Jr. and Juan Manuel Marquez (25:19).

