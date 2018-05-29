In This Corner Podcast: Is GGG-Canelo II in jeopardy? Bare knuckle fighting is back

In this episode: Brian Campbell and Rafe Bartholomew update the latest on the public negotiations between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin and whether their September rematch is in jeopardy. The guys also recap the latest news including Floyd Mayweather's beef with Gervonta Davis, Adrien Broner spurning Eddie Hearn and a debate over who the most relevant and marketable fighters in the sport currently are. In addition, former UFC heavyweight champion Ricco Rodriguez drops by to preview Saturday's Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship card in Wyoming, which features the first sanctioned bare knuckle boxing event in the U.S. since 1889.

