In This Corner Podcast: Jermell Charlo and the state of junior middleweights

An interview with WBC champion Jermell Charlo after knocking out Erickson Lubin

jermell-charlo.jpg
Showtime Sports

In this episode: Brian Campbell talks with WBC 154-pound champion Jermell Charlo about his first-round knockout of Erickson Lubin, where he ranks among the pound-for-pound best, and whether he's willing to face former stablemate Erislandy Lara in a unification fight. Plus, Rafe Bartholomew drops by to recap a trio of junior middleweight title bouts and take a snapshot at who is the best fighter and what's the best matchup to make at 154 pounds.

Brian Campbell covers MMA, boxing and WWE. The Connecticut native joined CBS Sports in 2017 and has covered combat sports since 2010. He has written and hosted various podcasts and digital shows for ESPN... Full Bio

