In This Corner Podcast: Jermell Charlo and the state of junior middleweights
An interview with WBC champion Jermell Charlo after knocking out Erickson Lubin
In this episode: Brian Campbell talks with WBC 154-pound champion Jermell Charlo about his first-round knockout of Erickson Lubin, where he ranks among the pound-for-pound best, and whether he's willing to face former stablemate Erislandy Lara in a unification fight. Plus, Rafe Bartholomew drops by to recap a trio of junior middleweight title bouts and take a snapshot at who is the best fighter and what's the best matchup to make at 154 pounds.
