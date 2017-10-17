In This Corner Podcast: Jermell Charlo and the state of junior middleweights

Showtime Sports

In this episode: Brian Campbell talks with WBC 154-pound champion Jermell Charlo about his first-round knockout of Erickson Lubin, where he ranks among the pound-for-pound best, and whether he's willing to face former stablemate Erislandy Lara in a unification fight. Plus, Rafe Bartholomew drops by to recap a trio of junior middleweight title bouts and take a snapshot at who is the best fighter and what's the best matchup to make at 154 pounds.

Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @Rafeboogs

Subscribe to the In This Corner Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher