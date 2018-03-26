In This Corner Podcast: Looking ahead to the Anthony Joshua vs. Joseph Parker fight

Will Parker continue his reign of dominance? Will Canelo wind up fighting GGG after all?

anthony-joshua-boxing-klitschko.jpg

In this episode: Brian Campbell and Rafe Bartholomew preview Saturday's heavyweight championship unification fight on Showtime between Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker. The guys also break down the chances that Canelo Alvarez's temporary suspension for a pair of failed drug tests forces a cancellation of his May 5 rematch against Gennady Golovkin. In addition, Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe shares why he thinks Gervonta "Tank" Davis will be the biggest star in the sport, whether Floyd Mayweather's UFC talk is for real and more.

