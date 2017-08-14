In This Corner Podcast: Miguel Cotto stops by, latest on Mayweather-McGregor

Getty Images

In this episode: Brian Campbell is joined by Miguel Cotto to preview his Aug. 26 return against Yoshihiro Kamegai and discuss whether Floyd Mayweather stole his fight date (27:26). Also, Rafe Bartholomew drops in to debate whether Paulie Malignaggi was pushed or knocked down in sparring by Conor McGregor and whether the two are destined to fight one day (3:51). Brian and Rafe also recap the headlines from last week's Mayweather-McGregor media days (18:13) and play "Wha'?s it look like?" with Froch-Calzaghe, Pacquiao-Lomachenko and more (40:51). The guys finish up by previewing Saturday's Terence Crawford-Julius Indongo junior welterweight unification bout (50:21).

