In This Corner Podcast: Mikey Garcia on prepping for unification fight, future big bouts

Teofimo Lopez also stops by to discuss his boxing takeover plan

Abbie Parr / Getty Images

In this episode: Brian Campbell chats with lightweight champion Mikey Garcia on his July 28 unification bout against Robert Easter Jr. on Showtime and his desire to test himself against Errol Spence Jr. and Vasili Lomachenko. Rafe Bartholomew stops by to preview Saturday's fights including the return of Manny Pacquiao against Lucas Matthysse. Plus, brash and unbeaten lightweight prospect Teofimo Lopez shares why he says he's ready to take over the sport. 

