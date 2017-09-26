In This Corner Podcast: Pondering Canelo-GGG scorecards, legacy of Andre Ward
After watching the Canelo-GGG replay, the guys give their scorecards a second thought
In this episode: Brian Campbell and Rafe Bartholomew amend their scorecards after watching the replay of the Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin fight. The guys also speak with trainer Abel Sanchez about Golovkin's game plan and what Alvarez did well before pondering how a rematch might look different. The guys wrap up by looking at the legacy of Andre Ward and recapping a wild weekend of fights including big wins from Jorge Linares, Oscar Valdez and more.
