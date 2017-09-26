In This Corner Podcast: Pondering Canelo-GGG scorecards, legacy of Andre Ward

After watching the Canelo-GGG replay, the guys give their scorecards a second thought

canelo-alvarez-ggg-golovkin-fighting.jpg
USATSI

In this episode: Brian Campbell and Rafe Bartholomew amend their scorecards after watching the replay of the Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin fight. The guys also speak with trainer Abel Sanchez about Golovkin's game plan and what Alvarez did well before pondering how a rematch might look different. The guys wrap up by looking at the legacy of Andre Ward and recapping a wild weekend of fights including big wins from Jorge Linares, Oscar Valdez and more.

Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS
Subscribe to the In This Corner Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher

CBS Sports Insider

Brian Campbell covers MMA, boxing and WWE. The Connecticut native joined CBS Sports in 2017 and has covered combat sports since 2010. He has written and hosted various podcasts and digital shows for ESPN... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories