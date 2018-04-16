In This Corner Podcast: Previewing Broner-Vargas and a big Showtime boxing tripleheader
In this episode: Brian Campbell and Rafe Bartholomew recap the latest news in boxing and preview a busy Saturday of fights including a Showtime tripleheader from Brooklyn featuring Adrien Broner-Jesse Vargas, Jermall Charlo and Gervonta Davis. The guys also address the fallout from the dissolution of Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin II, the future of the heavyweight division thanks to Tyson Fury's return and debate whether Jarrett Hurd-Erislandy Lara is the clubhouse leader for fight of the year in 2018.
