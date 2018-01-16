In This Corner Podcast: Shannon Briggs talks comeback; Spence-Peterson preview

Briggs speaks exclusively with ITC as he fights back from depression and a failed drug test

errol-spence-jr-ibf-welterweight.jpg

In this episode: Brian Campbell and Rafe Bartholomew look ahead to the 2018 spring boxing schedule and preview Saturday's welterweight title bout on Showtime between Errol Spence Jr. and Lamont Peterson. The guys also welcome former heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs to discuss his comeback from a failed drug test, how he overcome depression and his take on the division at large. Briggs also updates status on negotiations to possibly face Tyson Fury in April.

Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @Rafeboogs
Subscribe to the In This Corner Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher


CBS Sports Insider

Brian Campbell covers MMA, boxing and WWE. The Connecticut native joined CBS Sports in 2017 and has covered combat sports since 2010. He has written and hosted various podcasts and digital shows for ESPN... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories