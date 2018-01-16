In This Corner Podcast: Shannon Briggs talks comeback; Spence-Peterson preview
Briggs speaks exclusively with ITC as he fights back from depression and a failed drug test
In this episode: Brian Campbell and Rafe Bartholomew look ahead to the 2018 spring boxing schedule and preview Saturday's welterweight title bout on Showtime between Errol Spence Jr. and Lamont Peterson. The guys also welcome former heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs to discuss his comeback from a failed drug test, how he overcome depression and his take on the division at large. Briggs also updates status on negotiations to possibly face Tyson Fury in April.
