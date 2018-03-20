In This Corner Podcast: Should we believe Canelo Alvarez about his failed drug test?

USATSI

In this episode: Brian Campbell and Rafe Bartholomew recap the latest news in boxing, including whether Canelo Alvarez presented a believable case for his failed drug test ahead of the May 5 rematch against Gennady Golovkin. The guys decipher Floyd Mayweather's comments about training for UFC, ponder whether Jeff Horn has gone too far in questioning Terence Crawford's heart and provide a state of the union at 140 pounds after Jose Ramirez's breakthrough victory. Plus, a fresh batch of "What's it look like?" including Deontay Wilder-Joe Frazier and Danny Jacobs-Jermall Charlo.

