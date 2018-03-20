In This Corner Podcast: Should we believe Canelo Alvarez about his failed drug test?
The May 5 rematch against Gennady Golovkin remains on, but should it be?
In this episode: Brian Campbell and Rafe Bartholomew recap the latest news in boxing, including whether Canelo Alvarez presented a believable case for his failed drug test ahead of the May 5 rematch against Gennady Golovkin. The guys decipher Floyd Mayweather's comments about training for UFC, ponder whether Jeff Horn has gone too far in questioning Terence Crawford's heart and provide a state of the union at 140 pounds after Jose Ramirez's breakthrough victory. Plus, a fresh batch of "What's it look like?" including Deontay Wilder-Joe Frazier and Danny Jacobs-Jermall Charlo.
Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @Rafeboogs
Subscribe to the In This Corner Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher
-
Mayweather hints at interest in soccer
Amid rumors of a move to UFC, Mayweather hopes to lure 'buddy' Cristiano Ronaldo to the te...
-
Crawford, Horn exchange words over fight
Crawford's hand injury forced their WBO welterweight title bout to be postponed from April...
-
Mayweather says he'll train for octagon
Despite the words of the five-time boxing champion, there remains plenty of reason to be s...
-
Crawford vs. Horn PPD due to injury
The unified super lightweight champion's debut at 147 pounds will have to wait at least another...
-
Lomachenko-Linares set for May at MSG
The pound-for-pound king enters possibly his toughest test to date in lightweight title bo...
-
Boxing fight schedule for 2018
After a tremendous 2017, many of the stars of the sport are looking to continue their rolls...