In This Corner Podcast: Underrated cruiserweight boxing, talking GGG-Canelo II

Boxeo is back after a short absence to share initial thoughts on the GGG-Canelo Alvarez rematch

canelo-ggg.jpg
USATSI

In this episode: Brian Campbell returns from the high seas to welcome Rafe Bartholomew for a lively breakdown of why the underrated World Boxing Super Series cruiserweight semifinals was the sport of boxing at its very best. The guys also react to news of a Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin rematch on May 5 and do their best to decipher Floyd Mayweather's constant teasing about entering the world of MMA. BC and Rafe close by pondering how good an Errol Spence Jr.-Danny Garcia fight might be for the welterweight division and preview what might be Roy Jones Jr.'s final bout.

